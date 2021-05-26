After COVID wanes, mental and emotional effects still linger

When it comes to mental health, honesty is a superpower. And for a massively influential group like BTS, tapping into the power of transparency can only make them stronger. In celebration of the world’s biggest band covering the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the magazine has released individual digital covers with each member. In their interviews, all seven members open up about why music is important to them, and how much they miss their fans. Many of the members also express the spectrum of emotions that they’ve been feeling and learning from over the past few years, opening up about their mental health. Last year in particular was a landmark one for the group, even in spite of a global pandemic. But behind the scenes, the septet were experiencing all the complex emotions that are typical byproducts of such visibility and success, exacerbated even more by the force of the pandemic.