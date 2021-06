The stars of Hamilton may be known to many for their work in the now-iconic play, but many have, of course, moved on to new productions. This includes Daveed Diggs and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who starred alongside each other in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which Diggs wrote and produced. It was eventually announced that the two would continue the story in a TV series, and the first trailer has finally arrived. And fans of the film will be happy to learn that the show appears to be just as surreal and sharp.