Nicholas Wade, journalist and author, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the two origin scenarios for the coronavirus, naturally emerging or escaping from a lab in Wuhan. Wade says based on the emerging facts, the lab escape looks like the more plausible scenario. Wade says it seems China knew much earlier about the start of the pandemic than was known publically, probably in September 2019, and lives could have been saved if they shared the information with the rest of the world.