Entertainment

Today Amazon announced its plan to purchase movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for nearly $8.45 billion. Black OC filmmaker captures Minneapolis protests in 'Bang4Change'. Orange County resident Ferin Kidd spent three days documenting the protests in Minnesota last year following the murder of George...

www.kcrw.com
Moviesfox10phoenix.com

Celebrate actor Morgan Freeman’s 84th birthday with these flicks on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Morgan Freeman first stood on a stage when he was 8 years old, playing Little Boy Blue in a pageant. That’s when he knew he wanted to be an actor. More than seven decades later, Freeman’s career includes his Oscar-winning performance in "Million Dollar Baby." He was nominated for Oscars four other times, including for his work in "Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy."
TV ShowsPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “America’s Got Talent” — After a challenging season hampered by pandemic restrictions and an injury to Simon Cowell that forced the show to go on without him, summertime’s biggest reality hit is back with Cowell — and a live audience — in place. As usual, things kick off with a barrage of auditions, during which serious contenders are separated from the wacky pretenders. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara return to the judges panel alongside Cowell, and Terry Crews is back as host. (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).
TV ShowsNPR

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Community' Star Joel McHale On Community Theater

And now the game where people who have gone a long way come back to pick up something they somehow forgot to do while passing through. It's called Not My Job. Joel McHale was a comedian who hosted a talk show about the stuff that goes on in other talk shows. After that, he starred in the groundbreaking comedy "Community," did a whole bunch of other TV shows and movies. And he's now back to hosting, including an interesting new baking competition called "Crime Scene Kitchen," which I hope is not about using blood as an ingredient. Joel McHale, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
MoviesGizmodo

Mark Wahlberg and Antione Fuqua Were Blindsided by Paramount+ News

Studios are pissing off a lot of folks. Most of them were blindsided by studios who decided to dump their content onto streaming services without a heads up. The latest in Hollywood to be shocked by these type of announcements are Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) who were surprised to discover their film Infinite will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

RespectAbility Announces Entertainment Lab Participants

RespectAbility– the non-profit that seeks to combat stigmas for people with disabilities— has announced the participants for its third annual Lab for Entertainment Professionals with Disabilities. The eight-week lab, which takes place from June 22 to August 12, will be offered in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
TV & VideosNewsTimes

'SNL' Cast Members Are Juggling More Jobs Under Lorne Michaels

You don’t have to be perpetually “live, from New York” to flourish these days at “Saturday Night Live.”. In years past, the show’s cast members focused their all on the venerable late-night program and, when outside opportunity knocked or contracts ran out or media economics forced a tightening of the group, they left. This season has provided the clearest indication yet that those rules are changing: cast members are increasingly taking on new projects even as they continue with the NBC show.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

YOUNG ROCK and KENAN Both Renewed for Second Seasons at NBC

The series Young Rock and Kenan have both gotten the green light at NBC to come back for a second season. The network’s comedy lineup is looking to rebuild after Superstore ended in March and Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to end after this coming season. Young Rock is based on...
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Freshmen Comedies ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Kenan’ Renewed at NBC

Two of NBC’s new series have been rewarded with second seasons. According to TVLine, freshmen comedies Young Rock and Kenan both received season renewals. The two half-hour comedies premiered this year filling NBC’s Tuesday evening block airing before hour dramas This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Young Rock, which wrapped...
MusicThrive Global

Garfield Wilson: “Your journey is yours and yours alone”

Your journey is yours and yours alone. This industry can really prey on your insecurities and self-confidence, particularly when you compare yourself to others. This can contribute to one trying to be someone that they’re not, and I’ve had those moments early on in my career. My career changed dramatically when I completely immersed myself into my own self-discovery and looked within rather than comparing myself to others.
TV Showsfandomwire.com

10 Most Unforgettable Musician Cameos on TV Shows

A musician’s cameo turns more heads than an actor’s cameo does in a music video. There is no doubt that they are the Queens and Kings of the show business with the highest net value and the highest number of followers on social media. More than half of the world is strongly influenced by their choices and actions. So, that explains why TV shows would do anything to feature them on their episodes. It’s rather ironic that even though music stars’ acting career isn’t fruitful; their appearance in series shoots up the viewer ratings by 20 million. Find out the 10 most unforgettable cameos by musicians on TV shows.
MoviesElite Daily

The Cruella Soundtrack Is Just As Dark And Punk-Rock As The Movie

A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.
Movieshorrornews.net

TOO LATE – Horror Comedy Starring Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Fred Armisen & Mary Lynn Rajskub

OPENING IN SELECT THEATERS & ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 25. STARRING ALYSSA LIMPERIS, RON LYNCH, WILL WELDON, MARY LYNN RAJSKUB, & FRED ARMISEN. This cozy horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.
Celebritiesanimatedtimes.com

10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.
Pasadena, TXComicBook

Romy Walthall, Face/Off and X-Files Actress, Dies at 57

Romy Walthall, a character actress known for appearances in Face/Off and other notable titles, passed away. Variety first reported the news, after her son actor and director Morgan Krantz (In the Dark) confirmed it to the trade. Born in Pasadena, Texas in 1963, Walthall was just 57 at the time of her death which occurred earlier this month on May 19 in Los Angeles after what the outlet reports was "sudden cardiac arrest." She is survived by her mother, sister and three children who held a memorial in her honor last week. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loves ones during this time.