Spruce Creek and New Smyrna Beach each came up short in their bid for a district championship. They will both get a shot at revenge Wednesday, with their seasons on the line. The Hawks and Barracudas survived opening-round tests on the road last week, defeating St. Johns Bartram Trail and Harmony, respectively. They are the lone two programs left in the state playoff field hailing from the Volusia-Flagler area; Pine Ridge, Atlantic and Trinity Christian were all eliminated last week.