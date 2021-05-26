Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Chris Carr takes care of business, campaigning during southwest Georgia stop

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ujp8_0aCPHEjp00
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr talked about law enforcement issues and his pending re-election campaign during a swing through southwest Georgia Wednesday. Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Georgia’s top law enforcer made a business/campaign stop in southwest Georgia Wednesday.

Attorney General Chris Carr told The Albany Herald he’s had no second thoughts about “doing my job” when supporters of former President Trump urged state officials to change election results that had been certified by three recounts and 16 judicial challenges and that finding ways to “protect people’s lives and livelihood” are the state’s primary concerns going into the next four years.

Carr is seeking a second full term in office and has so far drawn the challenge of Democrats Jen Jordan and Charlie Bailey, both Atlanta attorneys. He said while in southwest Georgia he plans to “meet with Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, a couple of sheriffs in the area and a group that is involved with my campaign.”

Carr said that, like every other American, his office was impacted by the coronavirus, and he and his staff have had to adapt.

“The virus did not stop criminals from committing crimes,” the attorney general said. “So we’ve had to stay vigilant. Although our plans were impacted by the virus, our (statewide) Security Threat Group (Gang) Unit and our efforts to impact Human Trafficking have been successful. We’ve rescued around 144 people who were being trafficked, we’re targeting 120 more, and we’ve had 18 indictments, I believe. We’ll send you the actual stats, but they show we’ve had some successes.

“Sure, the virus had an impact, but like everything else, you just have to put your head down and keep working. You just move on to the next thing.”

Carr said that getting out into other parts of the state is one of the things he likes best about campaigning for office.

“I love to be around people,” he said. “I like having the opportunity to sit down and have conversations, look people in the eye. I recognize that it’s a digital world now, but I enjoy getting together with business owners who put in the long hours to make their businesses work. I’m energized by that.”

As for Trump supporters’ attempts to sway Georgia officials during the presidential election, Carr said his decision to support the findings of the secretary of state’s office and various courts that heard challenges was simple.

“I stand on rule of law,” Carr said. “I was elected to do a job, which is to uphold the constitution of the United States and of the state of Georgia. I do believe that any viable complaints should be investigated, and that’s what we did. Sixteen times — by Trump judges and non-Trump judges — the complaints were looked into, and there was not enough evidence to overturn the election.”

And while Carr said he believes that politics has its place in government, it cannot be the deciding factor when rule of law is in question.

“First of all, you do what’s right,” he said. “Politics are important to our state and country, but politics can’t be the driving force when you hold public office. In the end, the government — serving the people who put you in office — is what matters.”

(See a more detailed account of the conversation with Attorney General Carr in Sunday’s Albany Herald.)

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
257
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Dougherty County, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#District Attorney#State Office#Chris Jordan#American#Security Threat Group#Gang Rrb Unit#Attorney General Carr#Georgia Officials#Campaigning#State Officials#Democrats Jen Jordan#Sheriffs#Attorneys#Public Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia Statewtvy.com

Taking a closer look at the citizens arrest repeal in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People can no longer arrest other people for suspected crimes in the state of Georgia. But criminal justice advocates say there is still more work to be done. Gov. Brian Kemp repealed the citizen’s arrest law this week with bipartisan support. It comes after the death...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateAlbany Herald

Georgia Chamber's Chris Clark understands the south Georgia way

ALBANY — When many of Georgia’s top-level leaders come to south Georgia, natives tend to dismiss their words as condescending, knowing all too well that most haven’t touched base in the region except to hunt at an area plantation or stop off on their way down to Florida’s beaches. But...
Albany, GAWALB 10

2 education town halls planned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State Board of Education will hold two public hearings for residents in the 2nd Congressional District on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25. The first meeting is in Columbus, and the second is in Albany. Both meetings will be held from 7-8 p.m. The...
Georgia Statecrossroadstoday.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office. Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”. “It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I...
Albany, GAsouthgatv.com

ASU to receive $20 million in HBCU funding

(ALBANY, GA) – Albany State University is getting. A major boost thanks to 20 million dollars in funding. To a lot of people, this amount of money is a massive difference maker. For an HBCU alumni like Antjuan Mitchell, he knows what 20 million in financial aid can do for...