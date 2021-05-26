Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces awarding of $6.8 million in Law Enforcement Training Grants

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 15 days ago
Buy Now Gov. Brian Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal announce Wednesday the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. File Photo

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal announce Wednesday the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program.

During the 2020 legislative session, Kemp recommended — and lawmakers approved — the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.

“We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” Kemp said. “This grant program will help pay for essential training — including use of force and de-escalation — for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”

“Gov. Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort,” Neal said.

