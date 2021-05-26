AB&T welcomes new directors to expanded board

ALBANY—Reflecting the bank’s history of developing strong ties throughout the Albany area, the shareholders of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary AB&T, elected five new directors this week, at the company’s annual meeting.

The move, which expands the board of directors from 12 members to 17, advances the company’s goal of being the premier community bank in Albany and Southwest Georgia.

“As a true community bank, dedicated to serving the entire Albany, Dougherty and Lee County community, the addition of these board members will broaden our perspective and ensure our actions respond to the needs and support the ambitions of the entire community,” AB&T Chairman, President and CEO Luke Flatt said in a news release.

The new directors, which include Jack Posey, operations manager of ACC Foods Distributors Inc.; city of Albany Facilities Director Don Gray; Alex Willson, owner and COO of Sunnyland Farms; Dougherty Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw; and Phoebe Health Systems President and CEO Scott Steiner, will be formally installed at the bank’s monthly board meeting this week.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Victoria, Jack, Don, Alex and Scott to our board,” Flatt added. “Each one is a leader in this community and represents the best of what Albany has to offer. I am certain their combined experience and unique talents will benefit our company and the entire community for years to come.”

As Operations Manager at ACC, Posey is responsible for running the food service company’s logistics, as well as managing the purchasing and leasing of all company vehicles. Additionally, he has an important role in staff management and is involved in all decisions guiding the immediate and long-term future of the company.

He is a graduate of Florida State University and a life-long and active member of the Lee County community where he lives with his wife Siara and their children.

In his role with the city of Albany, Don Gray handles a raft of duties including overseeing the maintenance and custodial servicing of all city-owned facilities, operation of city-owned cemeteries and assisting with special projects.

A native of Houston, Gray located to Albany during his 26 year career and remained here following his retirement from the Marine Corps. After a stint working at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, with defense contractor KBRwyle (formerly Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.), he went to work with the city of Albany in his current role. Gray graduated with BA in Communications from Prairie View A&M University and holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He and his wife Robin are the parents of two children, and currently serves as chairman-elect of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Representing the third generation to have a hand in running Sunnyland Farms, Alex Willson is involved with all aspects of the family-owned, locally-run confectionary business started by his grandparents.

Since returning to Albany nearly six years ago, Willson has been very active in the community, serving as Treasurer of the National Pecan Shellers Assn., on the board of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, as president of the Lake Park PTO and more. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a BA in Political Science and earned an MBA from Belmont University. He and his wife Staci are the parents of three young children.

In his role as president and CEO of Phoebe Health Systems, Steiner is charged with overseeing one of the largest medical systems in Georgia, which serves as the comprehensive tertiary care provider for southwest Georgia, serving a population in excess of 600,000 residents.

Consisting of four campuses generating more than $850 million in annual revenue, Phoebe Health Systems is one of the area’s largest employers, with a staff in excess of 5,000 and a provider group of some 370 physicians and advanced practitioners.

In addition to his role at Phoebe, Steiner, who holds a BS in Management from Missouri State University and a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus in Health Services from Webster University, serves on numerous professional and civic organization boards, including the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, the Rotary Club of Albany, the Georgia Chamber Board of Governors, the Georgia Hospital Association, Chehaw Park Authority, the Georgia Diversity Council, the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and more.

Steiner, who hails from St. Louis, and his wife Tracy have been in Albany just over two years.

Following stints on the bench in both the Magistrate Court and State Court in Albany/Dougherty County, Darrisaw has been serving as a Superior Court Judge for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit since 2018.

In that role, she hears cases in the county’s highest court, which has exclusive jurisdiction over felony cases, cases respecting title to land, divorce and equity cases, and an annual caseload of roughly 4,950 cases.

A native of Chesterfield, S.C., Darrisaw located to Georgia to attend Spelman College, where she earned a BA degree in Political Science. She later earned her Juris Doctorate degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and has resided in the Albany area for more than 20 years with her husband George and their two children.

In addition to welcoming the five new board members, Community Capital Bancshares Inc. also re-elected five current directors including James L. “Jim” Bacon, a partner with Oakland Partners; LRA Constructors Inc. Vice President John Lamar “Jake” Reese; Ben Jacobs “Jake” Barrow, secretary and treasurer of Artesian Contracting Inc.; Bishop Clean Care CEO Jenny Y. Savelle, and Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Wiggins, President of DJ’s Car Wash Inc.