Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty, Monroe and Westover earn Region 1-AAAA soccer awards

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 16 days ago
Sep 19, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the official Nike game ball prior to the game of New Zealand against USA at Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster

The Region 1-AAAA soccer awards were announced recently after voting from the league’s coaches.

Dougherty’s Nicholas Nicholson was named boys co-coach of the year, sharing the award with Thomas County Central’s Tony Voyles. TCC’s Leandro Cinto was named boys player of the year.

The top girls awards went to player of the year Riley Fisher of Thomas County Central and coach of the year Chip Ariail of Bainbridge.

The girls first team featured Westover’s Skye Johnson and teammate Amarianna Hines, as well as Monroe’s Saniyah McDuffie. Westover’s Azaria Rogers and Monroe’s Avi’yonna Carter and Kyla Atkins made the second team.

Dougherty had two selections on the boys first team — forward/midfielder Miguel Vargas and goalkeeper Malachi Greene — and the first team also included Monroe midfielder/goalkeeper Michael Williams. The boys second team picks included Dougherty defender Humberto Lee and Monroe forward K.J. Williams.

