Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Albany Herald

Noise ordinance approved by Albany City Commission sets earlier cutoff time for fireworks

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dM7RZ_0aCPH9PR00
Big Bang Fireworks owner Michael Pearlman stands by boxes of fireworks. The Albany City Commission set an earlier cutoff time for setting off fireworks during a Tuesday meeting. Residents may set off fireworks for the Memorial Day holiday. File Photo

ALBANY — The city’s fireworks aficionados will have to cease setting off sparkles and bangs in the night three hours earlier under an ordinance approved on Tuesday by the Albany City Commission.

Commissioners unanimously approved the new ordinance, which will set the hours for use of fireworks from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The action was part of an overall noise ordinance that addresses other sounds that can be a disturbance, including car stereos.

State law does not allow for local governments to pass legislation that applies only to fireworks, but covering the topic under a blanket noise ordinance is allowed.

Several commissioners had identified fireworks as an issue that drew complaints from constituents whose sleep was disturbed. Other residents were concerned about whether the bangs were from firearms or legal explosive devices.

“We have noise from automobiles (covered), noise from construction, noise from commercial businesses; now you have fireworks,” Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “You can’t have a (solely) fireworks ordinance, (but) you can have a general noise ordinance that includes fireworks.”

Under the state’s fireworks legislation, the cutoff time for fireworks is set at midnight, but cities and counties can set an earlier time as part of a general noise ordinance.

State allow allows for setting off fireworks later on holidays, including the upcoming Memorial Day celebration, with the cutoff time of midnight. Other holidays that allow for fireworks later in the night include New Year’s Eve and Day and the 4th of July.

Local ordinances may not supersede those holiday guidelines set by the state.

Commissioners also on Tuesday approved a gunshot detection system that will be placed in south Albany.

The system, which will cover a roughly three-square-mile area, can pinpoint the source of gunshots. It also can differentiate between the report of a gun or the sound of fireworks.

Instillation will cost $220,000 and cover the first year, with the cost of the second year set at $165,000.

Commissioners approved the initial two years, with the option of renewing for three years at an annual cost of $148,000.

“I’m really excited about getting our police officers that tool, and that’s what it is, a tool,” Commissioner Chad Warbington said during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Statistics show that only about 20 percent of gunshots are reported by the public, the commissioner said, so the detection devices should give police a better idea of the extent of the issue.

As was the case in the nation as a whole last year, Albany experienced a spike in gun violence and deaths. Many of those shootings occurred in the late night and early morning hours.

“It’s not the end-all, be-all,” Warbington said. “It’s just another spoke in the wheel. Criminals need to know we’re serious, and the chance of getting caught is going up.”

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
257
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Fireworks#City Police#State Law#State Police#Case Law#Instillation#Noise#South Albany#Commissioners#Legislation#Complaints#Construction#July#Gunshots#Firearms#Car Stereos#Legal Explosive Devices#Holidays#Commercial Businesses
Related
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Albany Utilities set to re-open for appointment-only customers

ALBANY – The Albany Utilities department’s main office will re-open for customers by appointment only on Monday. Customers began scheduling appointments on Friday at noon for the following week. Customers are encouraged to make appointments using the Albany Utilities QLess App. Search for QLess in your favorite App Store. Customers who are unable to use the QLess App can visit the city’s website albanyga.gov, “How Do I … Make a Utility Appointment?” or call 311 (229-878-3111) to schedule appointments.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Dougherty Co. holds Fresh Spring Festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Dougherty County held its Spring Festival event at Riverfront Park. The goal of the event is to teach the community better eating habits and lifestyles. Vendors provided free produce and vegetable plants. Phoebe mobile wellness clinic was also on-site providing free vaccine shots to...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

KADB 'blown away' by response to rescheduled shredding event

ALBANY — After a “miscommunication” among employees of Columbus-based River Mill Data Management led to the cancellation of a planned May 1 document-shredding event in Albany, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles wanted to make sure she and KADB were overprepared for the rescheduled event on Saturday. But what...
Georgia StateWCTV

Taking a closer look at the citizens arrest repeal in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People can no longer arrest other people for suspected crimes in the state of Georgia. But criminal justice advocates say there is still more work to be done. Gov. Brian Kemp repealed the citizen’s arrest law this week with bipartisan support. It comes after the death...
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Albany Utilities restart appointments for customers

Albany Utility customer service reps will start seeing customers in person starting Monday, but only by appointment,. Utility officials say that customers can start scheduling appointments on Friday, either via the Albany Utilities QLess App, online, or via 311. All customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Albany Area Chamber, Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau collaborate on student internship program

ALBANY – The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau are working on a collaborative initiative to match local students to employment and internship opportunities in the community. The organizations are asking businesses to report available opportunities, requesting information on what positions...
Albany, GAWALB 10

KADB holds free document shredding event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to shred personal documents in a safe place, you can do it free in Albany on Saturday. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is hosting its annual shredding event in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center. The organization said all you have to do...
Dougherty County, GAWALB 10

New cadet program coming to Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a new cadet program across the county. Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said they are starting the cadet program in high schools this year. They will be meeting kids in the classroom, asking if they’ve decided on...
Dougherty County, GAWALB 10

Radium Springs renovations make two jumps ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs got two big pushes to further its renovation, all thanks to decisions made by Dougherty County commissioners. Dougherty County is getting much more aggressive in its tactics to get rid of the hydrilla in the water at Radium Springs. Hydrilla is an invasive species that’s taken over parts of the springs.
Georgia Statealbanyceo.com

TCSG and Georgia DCA to Implement $8.367M Grant in Southwest Georgia

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has been selected by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to administer the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Workforce Development Program. The grant will utilize $8.367 million of the $41.837 million allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded to Georgia in response to Hurricane Michael (2018). This partnership marks the advent of a four-year program to support Georgians by supplying residents of communities impacted by the disaster with the necessary skills and job readiness to increase their household income. Activities of the program will include on-the-job training, customized training, and job readiness services, as well as wrap-around social services that affect job readiness.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Albany, Dougherty Co. Public Works prepare for hurricane season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders said they’re ready for hurricane season, which starts on June 1. Officials said Public Works has a set standard for storm preparedness. Procedures are run through once they know the potentially severe weather could be coming, like checking retention pond levels along with pumps and other equipment.