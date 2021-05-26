Superior Healthy Indoor Air Appoints Director

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) - Get Report ("Cactus") today announced that Mr. Tym Tombar has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and will serve on its audit committee and compensation committee, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Tombar is a Co-Founder of Arcadius Capital Partners ("Arcadius") and its predecessor, SW Capital Partners. Arcadius is an energy private equity firm that provides growth capital to start-ups and early-stage companies in the upstream oil and gas industry. Prior to co-founding Arcadius, he was a Managing Director and co-head of Scotiabank's Energy Private Equity group. Previously, Mr. Tombar also held various positions at Goldman, Sachs & Co, including leading deal teams through the sourcing, execution and management of primary market energy investments in securities and loans and working within the investment banking division. With the addition of Mr. Tombar, the Board is now composed of nine members, including six independent directors.