Superior Healthy Indoor Air Appoints Director

By Reed Parker, Writer/Reporter
Inside Indiana Business
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior Healthy Indoor Air has appointed Jon McClain as director of operations. He most recently served as business development manager for Midwest Mole. McClain holds a bachelor's degree from Purdue University.

