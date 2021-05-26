Cancel
EUR/USD hits two-day lows under 1.2200

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar recovers further even as the US yields held near daily lows. EUR/USD turns to the downside after another failure at 1.2260. The EUR/USD dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.2195, hitting the lowest level in two days. As of writing it is hovering around 1.2200, still under pressure.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains flat near 109.20 amid softer USD, Japan GDP eyed

USD/JPY struggles for direction on Tuesday. US dollar remains under pressure post dismal economic data. Yen pulls off its safe-haven appeal, GDP data in focus. The USD/JPY pair trades almost flat with no meaningful traction in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair retreated from the high of 109.64 to close near the lower levels at 109.19 in the New York session.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around mid-1.4100s

GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and erased the previous day’s modest gains. COVID-19 jitters, Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the major amid a modest USD strength. Sliding US bond yields might cap the upside for the greenback and help limit losses for the pair. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD comes under selling pressure near 1.2170 ahead of ZEW

EUR/USD loses the grip and revisits 1.2170 on Tuesday. The dollar looks to rebound from Monday’s lows below 90.00. The German ZEW survey comes up next in the calendar. The European currency now faces some downside pressure and drags EUR/USD to daily lows in the 1.2170 zone. EUR/USD offered ahead...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets eye U.S. inflation data

* Gold will struggle to maintain gains above $1,900/oz - analyst. * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fell 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data due later this week to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s steer on monetary policy.
Marketsbywire.news

Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK - The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI

The price of gold extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure, but the technical outlook is clouded with mixed signals as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to display a textbook sell signal. Gold Price...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/USD hits vital resistance ahead of Eurozone GDP data

The Japanese yen retreated against the US dollar after strong economic data from the country. According to the statistics agency, the economy contracted by 1.0% in the first quarter after expanding by 2.8% in the fourth quarter as the government implemented a state of emergency. This slowdown led to a 3.9% year-on-year contraction, which was better than the median estimate of 4.8%. Capital expenditure fell by 1.2% while external demand declined by 0.2%. Private consumption, the biggest part of the economy, contracted by 1.5%. Further data showed that overtime pay increased by 6.40% while average cash earnings rose by 1.6%.
BusinessDailyFx

Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday

Measured to a base on March 8, exactly three months ago, the VIX, OVX, MOVE, and GVZ have all contracted by double digits; the VIX and MOVE are off by more than -30% each. The US Dollar that is lacking a significant driver at the moment. US Treasury yields have been moving sideways for the better part of two months, and it now appears that inflation expectations have started to settle in as well.
Stocksactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EU Stoxx 50, EUR/USD

Euro Stoxx 50 hit a fresh post pandemic high on Monday amid a continuation of Friday’s NFP inspired rally. Today trading is more subdued after an indecisive session on Wall Street. Shrugged off news of the G7 global corporate tax deal and its potential impact on earnings. Improved outlook as...
Businessdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers Nicely on Monday

The euro rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the 1.22 handle. That is an area that is somewhat important, but what it is worth paying attention to is that there is a lot of selling pressure between here and the most recent highs. If we can get above there, then we have the possibility of looking towards the 1.24 handle, and then eventually the 1.25 level which is my longer-term target.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar dips, settles into familiar ranges, Eur steady

Summary: The Dollar dipped anew, extending its weakness which followed a disappointing US Payrolls report on Friday. Markets settled into familiar trading ranges. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased to 89.95 (90.12 yesterday). Ahead of Thursday’s important ECB meeting, the Euro held steady, lifting modestly to 1.2192 from 1.2165. Sterling also saw small gains, up 0.24% to 1.4180 (1.4155). The Australian Dollar outperformed, extending its advance to finish at 0.7758, fresh 6-day highs. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar slipped to 109.25 (109.52 yesterday). USD/CAD was little changed, last seen at 1.2075 (1.2078 yesterday). The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled moderately lower at 6.3865 from 6.3900 yesterday and 6.3995 Friday. With Fed policy likely to remain easy, speculators increased their USD shorts against 10 IMM futures in the week ended 1 June, according to the latest Commitment of Traders report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to resist above $1900 as US dollar rebounds

Gold is being capped at a critical level of resistance. Bulls need to get back over the counter trendline or face bearish pressures below it. Update: Gold price is reversing an uptick above $1900, as the US dollar bulls are back on the bids amid worsening market mood. The greenback is recovering a part of Monday’s steep drop induced by US Secretary Janet Yellen’s clarification that she doesn’t expect higher spending levels would create inflation overrun. Over the weekend, Yellen hinted at potential tightening amid economic optimism, which rescued the dollar and the Treasury yields from the NFP blow.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY challenges 133.00, or 2-week lows

EUR/JPY appears under pressure around 133.00. The better tone in the dollar puts the euro to the test. German Factory Orders came in short of estimates in April. Investors’ sentiment slightly favours the dollar at the beginning of the week and motivates EUR/JPY to slip back to the 133.00 neighbourhood, or 2-week lows.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh five-day high above 0.7760

AUD/USD continues to push higher in the American session. US Dollar Index extends daily slide, drops below 90.00. Focus shifts to business sentiment data from Australia. The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session and reached a new five-day high of 0.7766. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 0.7760.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bounces from 50-Day EMA

The euro pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday as the world awaited the non-farm payroll announcement, and traders started to worry about the idea of the Federal Reserve stepping away from quantitative easing. That strengthens the US dollar in the short term, but after the jobs number came out at 559,000 added, we turned around to show signs of strength again in the euro. Perhaps a better way to put it is that we had seen weakness in the greenback. By doing so, we wiped out most of the losses from the previous session at one point, but then pulled back as traders went home.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7750 area in choppy day

AUD/USD trades in a tight range following Friday's upsurge. US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 on Monday. US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments helped USD start the week on a firm footing. The AUD/USD pair inched lower during the Asian trading hours but managed to stage a modest rebound during the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovers above 0.7200 after opening with a bearish gap

NZD/USD started the new week with a bearish gap. NZD/USD climbed into the positive territory ahead of American session. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 90.00 after pushing higher earlier. The NZD/USD pair opened below Friday's closing level and touched a daily low of 0.7190 before staging a recovery during...