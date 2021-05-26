EUR/USD hits two-day lows under 1.2200

The euro pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday as the world awaited the non-farm payroll announcement, and traders started to worry about the idea of the Federal Reserve stepping away from quantitative easing. That strengthens the US dollar in the short term, but after the jobs number came out at 559,000 added, we turned around to show signs of strength again in the euro. Perhaps a better way to put it is that we had seen weakness in the greenback. By doing so, we wiped out most of the losses from the previous session at one point, but then pulled back as traders went home.