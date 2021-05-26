EUR/USD hits two-day lows under 1.2200

Summary: The Dollar dipped anew, extending its weakness which followed a disappointing US Payrolls report on Friday. Markets settled into familiar trading ranges. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased to 89.95 (90.12 yesterday). Ahead of Thursday’s important ECB meeting, the Euro held steady, lifting modestly to 1.2192 from 1.2165. Sterling also saw small gains, up 0.24% to 1.4180 (1.4155). The Australian Dollar outperformed, extending its advance to finish at 0.7758, fresh 6-day highs. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar slipped to 109.25 (109.52 yesterday). USD/CAD was little changed, last seen at 1.2075 (1.2078 yesterday). The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled moderately lower at 6.3865 from 6.3900 yesterday and 6.3995 Friday. With Fed policy likely to remain easy, speculators increased their USD shorts against 10 IMM futures in the week ended 1 June, according to the latest Commitment of Traders report.