Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By mike
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

newstalk1290.com
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Monkeys#Ing#Live Animals#Social Animals#The Law Office Of#The Lovett Law Firm#Cheeto#Utep#The El Paso Zoo#Law Office#Monkey Prison#Animal Advocacy#Cages#Bush Diving#Viral Video#Attack#National Headlines#Torture#Freeloaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Mom Trying to Shoot a Dog, Ends Up Shooting Her Own Kid

A 6 month old puppy barking was enough for this lady to start blasting. She was trying to protect her kids, but she's the one that did the real damage. Over in Houston, a resident is sharing footage from his Ring doorbell. ABC 13 says the homeowner has chosen to remain anonymous. That homeowner has a six month old boxer puppy named Bruno. The puppy was apparently barking and the homeowner thought that his brother was arriving at his house. So he opened the door and Bruno decided to run outside.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Aquarium Letting You Jump Into Their Shark Exhibit

So you always wanted to be surrounded by sharks. Well...here's your chance. I have to admit. On my bucket list of things to do in life is go cage diving with great white sharks in Australia. They fascinate me and I would love to get up close and personal with them. Sadly a trip to Australia can get kind of expensive. Now a trip to Oklahoma, that's more in my price range. Also, I won't need a cage.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Do You Know About the ‘Darth Vader’ House in Texas?

A house that the dark side would love to own. So you're the ultimate 'Star Wars' fan you say? Well, looks like you need to make the trip over to Houston. A home just went on the market this past week, that apparantly has been catching people's eyes for decades. The house was built in 1992 and has been dubbed the 'Darth Vader' house in Houston.
GardeningPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

The Hidden Health Benefits of Hibiscus Flowers, According to an Expert

Hibiscus flowers aren't just a beautiful bloom to admire in warmer climates. The flower has been eaten and brewed into teas in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Central and South America for hundreds of years. The red hibiscus drink is popularly known by many names around the world. It’s called “bissap” in parts of West Africa, “sobolo” in Ghana, “sorrel” in the Caribbean, Florida cranberry in Florida, agua de Jamaica in Mexico, karkadé in Egypt, and Sudan.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Politician Claims Texas Has Had Zero Covid Deaths Since the Mask Mandate Has Been Lifted

Representative Laura Boebert had a pretty bold claim this week, but I don't know where she is getting her numbers. Up in Washington DC, politicians are supposed to be following the CDC guidelines when they're in the House of Representatives. This means that if you're vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask on the house floor. If you choose not to be vaccinated, you're supposed to be wearing a mask.
AnimalsPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Moron Jumps Into Monkey Exhibit at Texas Zoo [VIDEO]

Did we learn nothing from my boy Harambe? Don't go climbing into exhibits at the zoo. Let me just say, you're a real piece of s*** if you decide to do this. You know what happens if one of these animals decides to attack you? They will put them down and the worst thing that would probably happen to you is a little jail time. You're the one invading the animals home, let them be.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Old Pumpjack Diner Building Finds New Role

Over the last 15 or so years the Pumpjack Diner on 9th street between Holiday and Broad has served a number of different businesses. After two classic diners were moved to Wichita Falls in 2004 it opened in 2005 as a dining establishment. That lasted two years. Then in 2008 it reopened as a Pioneer of Texas diner. That also lasted two years. It was later the home of Sidecar Brewery for about six months and even served a short period as the home of a Salvadoran restaurant.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

So Apparently Wichita Falls is Really Mad About Some Signs in Front of a Business

We really have our priorities straight in our city right now. I would say once a week, I am honestly shocked with what is considered important in our city. Not too long ago, we had people receiving letters in their mail about basketball hoops in front of their own homes. Don't you even think about your kids having fun in front of the house, you could get the cops called on you. The city website LITERALLY said to call the cops on people having a basketball hoop in front of their home.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Haunted Texas Hotel Shares Footage of Creepy Activity

Every time I watch the video I see something new. Are you someone who wants to experience a ghostly encounter? Plan a road trip to Sequin, Texas and spend the night in the Magnolia Hotel. It is considered to be the most haunted hotel in Texas. If you check out their website, pretty much every ghost hunting show to ever exist has spent in the night in the Magnolia.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Friday is National Hamburger Day and That Means Freebies

Guess I’ll be having a burger this Friday. Not that you’ll ever have to twist my arm to get me to eat a burger, because I'm quite the fan. And I’ll let you in on a little secret – I almost always have a burger for lunch on either Friday or Saturday and I typically go to a different joint every week just to shake things up.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society

EL PASO, Texas - In the Humane Society of El Paso’s 32nd Annual K-9 Classic, dogs are 'raising the woof' at Ascarate Lake. Until May 22, participants have the option to walk on a trail of their choosing to raise money for the Humane Society. All the money raised will go toward the replacement of The post Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Couple Receive Menacing Message While Staying in Historic Texas Hotel

You can firmly place the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas on the list of places I will never set foot in. You know how in the movies people always hang around after some sort of spirit or demon tells them they need to get out of their house or wherever they happen to be staying? Well, in real life, people like me heed the warning and immediately get the hell out of Dodge.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Kendall Jenner Accused of Ripping Off Texas Tequila Company

Kendall Jenner recently got into the liquor business with a new tequila. Looks like an Austin based tequila company has got some questions. Whether you love them or hate them the Kardashian/Jenner clan has got a lot of eyeballs on them. Whatever they decide to invest in definitely gets a lot of attention. Looks like a few months ago, Kendall Jenner decided to get into the tequila business. Her tequila is called 818, which is the area code for the San Fernando Valley over in California.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Guiding Star El Paso’s “Baby Freebies” distribution returns Thursday

Guiding Star El Paso, their volunteers and donors, will be distributing their “Baby Freebies” once again this Thursday. Volunteers will distribute free diapers, wipes, and other essentials to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers share that all...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
Wilbarger County, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

The Texoma Ghost Town that Six Million Cattle Traveled Through

Getting sick of the ghost town stories? I got plenty of interesting towns in our area to go through. Next up, we head to Wilbarger County. I encourage you to read my stories on the other ghost towns in our area. I have already done some for Archer, Clay, and Wichita counties. Let's drive a little further today to the ghost town of Doan's Crossing. Just about 13 miles north of Vernon is where you would find this once busy town back in the late 1800s. This town was along the cattle drive that would go up to the railheads in Dodge City, Kansas.