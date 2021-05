It's no secret, I am a proud superfan of The Office. Having said that, I don't think I've ever stressed over writing content like I have for this one. How is it possible to separate ten episodes of the greatest TV show ever and recognize the, as the best? It's difficult to say the very least, but before we continue, I just want to say that these are the best in my opinion. These are my favorite episodes and I get beyond pumped when I realize one is coming up during my routine binges. Feel free to disagree, I would certainly love to know which episodes up have in your top-10!