newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

DOJ announces coordinated law enforcement action to combat health care fraud related to COVID-19

newtoncountytimes.com
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH – The Department of Justice has announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.

newtoncountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fort Smith, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Law Enforcement Agencies#U S Justice Department#Federal Agencies#Criminal Law#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Lavaca#Vitas Laboratories Llc#Beach Tox Llc#Americans#Cms#Fbi#Hhs Centers For Medicare#Ncdf#Healthcare Fraud#Health Care Services#Health Care Programs#Regulatory Agencies#Criminal Charges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

DOJ Charges 14 With COVID-Related Fraud Nearing $150M

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced charges against 14 defendants across the country who allegedly engaged in healthcare fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings to Medicare.
Fraud Crimesjustice.gov

Final Defendant Sentenced in $80 Million Health Care Fraud Conspiracy

A Florida man was sentenced today to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Alberto Orian Gonzalez-Delgado, 46, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud on March 4. Gonzalez-Delgado is the last remaining defendant in this case to be sentenced. Eduardo Rubal, 41, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 210 months; Vicente Gonzalez Acosta, 50, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 188 months; Alexander Fernandez, 49, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 120 months; Yaxing Tapanes, 24, of Hialeah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 97 months; Jose Carlos Valladares Rivera, 43, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 97 months; Hector Suarez Gonzalez, 45, of Hialeah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 78 months; Antonio Jimenez, 54, of Hialeah, was sentenced to 48 months.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Shore News Network

Westport Man Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding Investors, Making False Statements to SEC

Leonard C. Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BARTON STUCK, 74, of Westport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding investors and then making false statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sebastian County, ARArkansas Business

Sebastian County Lab Owner Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Health Care Fraud

A 42-year-old Sebastian County man has been charged with health care fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud the federal government of more than $88 million. Billy Joe Taylor, 42, of Lavaca, is the owner and operator of Vitas Laboratories LLC of Barling (Sebastian County) and Beach Tox LLC of Torrance, California. He allegedly used access to patient and medical provider information from previous lab testing orders to file phony claims for tests, including COVID-19 tests, that were never ordered or performed, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Sebastian County, ARArkansas Online

Sebastian County man accused of health care fraud

A Sebastian County man was indicted in connection with health care fraud in a scheme to rob more than $88 million from the United States, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. Billy Joe Taylor, 42, of Central City, who owns and operates testing...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Oregon man faces federal charges for COVID-related fraud scheme

PORTLAND — An indictment was unsealed on Wednesday charging a Portland, Oregon, man with fraudulently converting to personal use loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric Wade Lysne, 29, has been charged with one count each of wire and bank fraud. The indictment alleges that, since...
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Bethlehem Township chiropractor sentenced to house arrest for health care fraud

A Bethlehem Township chiropractor who billed health insurers for treating clients who missed appointments and on days when he wasn’t in his office was sentenced Thursday to probation. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson ordered Nicholas Bufanio, 53, of Hellertown to serve five years of probation, including six months of house arrest. He must also pay more than $99,000 in restitution, court ...
Public HealthNBC New York

NY Announces New COVID-19 Guidance for Child Care and Camp Programs

New York released updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs in the state that include protocols for COVID testing, capacity limits to adhere to social distancing and sanitation among other requirements. The updated guidelines, effective Wednesday, call for these facilities and...