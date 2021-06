UConn baseball continues its hot streak with a 2-0 win over the Creighton Blue Jays, advancing to the Big East Tournament finals. On Sunday, the Huskies will take on the winner of the Xavier vs. Creighton game taking place later on Saturday. In this double-elimination tournament, UConn’s opponent will need to win two straight against the Huskies, while UConn (32-16) needs to win just one to claim the tournament crown.