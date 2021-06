While Georgia gasoline prices dropped a bit over the past week, they are still well above what they were a year ago. AAA-The Auto Club South said in its weekly fuel price report that Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is two cents less than a week ago, but 22 cents more than last month and $1.16 more than this time last year. The agency said gasoline prices for this Memorial Day are higher than they have been for the last seven years.