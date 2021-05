Microchipping pets isn’t a new practice, but it is something that tends to be put off until it is too late. May just so happens to be National Chip Your Pet month and would usually be full of public chipping events but COVID has unfortunately limited these services for the time being. Hopefully, those will be back on calendars within the next few months. In the meantime, reach out to your local vet to get the chip implanted and make sure you choose and register your contact information with a microchip company.