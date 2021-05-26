newsbreak-logo
A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. to 28 months in prison for lying to the FBI investigating his hate-crime case, saying he has “a lifetime status as a convicted felon, a racist, a liar.”

Cover picture for the articleNucera, 64, the longtime police chief in the predominantly white community just south of Trenton, appeared to show no emotion as he stood next to his attorney, Rocco Cipparone, who pleaded for leniency. Cipparone argued that Nucera had otherwise had ”a well-lived life.”. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler said he...

