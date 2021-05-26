A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. to 28 months in prison for lying to the FBI investigating his hate-crime case, saying he has “a lifetime status as a convicted felon, a racist, a liar.”

A Burleson man convicted of three felony drug charges by a Parker County jury Wednesday was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday in district court in Weatherford. Nathaniel Kyle Furstonberg, 38, was convicted of possession of 17 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of less than a gram each of oxycodone and hydromorphone. Furstonberg elected to have District Judge Graham Quisenberry assess his punishment and he was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the methamphetamine case and 10 years each for the other two cases. Under Texas law, the sentences will all run concurrently.