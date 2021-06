SUMMER 2020 was one for the record books, and not just because of COVID-19. Temperatures in June, July, and August made last summer the hottest on record in Massachusetts. Throughout a global pandemic that has now caused almost 600,000 US deaths and over 3 million worldwide, the climate crisis rages on, and its impacts – specifically more heat waves and extreme heat – have exacerbated health issues for people most vulnerable to COVID-19 while starkly exposing longstanding inequities in systems of health care, housing, education, and employment.