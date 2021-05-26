Cancel
Crypto may ‘force’ SEC to modernize rules: Hester Peirce

By Nicole Casperson
InvestmentNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regulator is taking ownership of the work that is needed to provide some comfort around custody issues in the crypto space. 'The bottom line message I have is that we have work to do,' she said. The rapidly evolving cryptocurrency marketplace and increased investor interest may push the Securities...

www.investmentnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Sec
Related
MarketsNBC Connecticut

Many Cryptocurrency Firms Are Not Meeting Money Laundering Rules, UK Watchdog Warns

LONDON — A "significantly high" number of cryptocurrency firms are failing to meet U.K. requirements on preventing money laundering, the country's financial services watchdog has warned. Businesses offering crypto-related services are required to register with the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator introduced a temporary licensing regime for firms whose applications...
Economythefashionlaw.com

As Investors Embrace ESG, SEC Commissioner Says New Disclosure Requirements Are Necessary

Several months after first calling on investors, registrants, and other market participants to provide comments on its current climate change disclosure policies and practices, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has reinforced its attention on – and its “endeavor to craft a rule proposal for” – climate and ESG disclosures. At the 2021 ESG Disclosure Priorities Event on May 24, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee spoke to the “important and timely topic,” focusing primarily on a number of misconceptions about ESG disclosures, particularly when it comes to “materiality,” which she stated is “a fundamental proposition in the securities laws and in our capital markets more broadly,” and the general standard for determining what information should be disclosed by public companies.
Marketsprotocol.com

Robinhood: Commission-free trades are good for crypto, too

Robinhood's commission-free approach to stock trading has fueled its explosive growth, and as it prepares to go public, it's betting that free crypto orders could add to its momentum as the digital currencies grow in mainstream awareness. But its approach could highlight gaps in crypto regulation, and given Robinhood's already-high...
MarketsCoinDesk

DAOs Prepare for the Next Crypto Winter With Treasury Diversification

A lot of new people have gotten into investing in cryptocurrency over the last few months. Some may be so new they won’t remember the last “crypto winter,” which started with the regulatory crackdown in 2018 and continued at least into very late 2019. When it first hit, many crypto startups were laying off staff by the dozens.
Marketscryptonews.com

US Financial Advisers Up Crypto Recommendations as Interest Rises

US-based financial advisers are increasingly recommending investments in cryptocurrencies to their clients, and less exposure to legacy finance investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and individual stocks, according to a recent survey. This approach is in line with the rising interest demonstrated by their customer base, the report by...
Stockstheblockcrypto.com

SEC delays decision on WisdomTree's proposed bitcoin ETF

The Securities and Exchange Commission last week delayed its decision on whether Cboe bZx will be able to list WisdomTree's proposed bitcoin ETF. On May 26, the SEC announced that it would be pushing back its decision on the listing from May 30 to July 14 "so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the comments received."
MarketsBloomberg

Crypto Firms Failing to Meet FCA’s Money Laundering Regulations

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. The U.K. markets regulator says significant numbers of crypto firms are withdrawing applications to register with the watchdog after struggling to meet its anti-money laundering standards. “A significantly high number of businesses are not meeting the required standards under the Money Laundering Regulations...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

U.S Currency Comptroller Calls For Crypto “Regulatory Perimeter”

U.S. financial agencies are preparing to step up crypto regulation following growing concerns the space lacks proper oversight. But critics argue regulation per se is not the issue. Instead, the problem comes down to the lack of clearly defined roles and responsibilities between the various agencies. U.S Crypto Industry Lacks...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin ETF Applications Pile Up as SEC Considers Options

Applications for bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) are piling up as new Securities and Exchange Commission Head Gary Gensler weighs his options. Last week, Gensler spoke before the House of Representatives subcommittee on financial services. During his testimony, he said, “there are many challenges and gaps for investor protection in [crypto] markets.” He also said that no cryptocurrency exchanges had yet registered as an exchange with the SEC.
Public SafetyZDNet

SEC charges US promoters for marketing alleged BitConnect cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged five members of BitConnect's promoter network over their alleged role in the marketing of the scam. The regulator claims that the five promoted BitConnect as a "global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors" -- many of whom lost their money when BitConnect collapsed in 2018.
MarketsFinancial Times

Bitcoin ETF applications gather dust as SEC’s Gensler frets over ‘gaps’

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Exchange traded fund managers eager to cash in on the frenzied trading around cryptocurrencies are bracing themselves for longer than expected regulatory scrutiny after comments from Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler damped hopes of a swift approval of bitcoin ETFs this year.
MarketsInvestmentNews

More advisers are planning to use crypto: FPA

More than a quarter of advisers indicated that they plan to increase their use or recommendation of cryptocurrencies over the next 12 months. Despite advisers having remained cautious of crypto assets, the shift to embrace crypto as an investment vehicle for clients throughout the next year is on the rise.
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. SEC Chief to Review Trump-Era Proxy Rules, May Draft Replacement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair said on Tuesday the agency will review shareholder voting rule changes adopted under the administration of former President Donald Trump that have faced criticism for weakening investor power. Gary Gensler, appointed by Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, said the...
Marketssecurities.io

Makara Launches Its Popular SEC-Registered Crypto Advisor

Makara, the first SEC-registered cryptocurrency robo-investor, launched its service and app today. The company has more than 20,000 waitlisters for the service. Commenting on the aim and popularity of Makara, the company’s co-founder and CEO Jesse Proudman said: “We believe Makara is solving real and existing obstacles for individuals accessing the cryptocurrency market. Seeing the initial interest from our waitlist gives us confidence that our thesis is correct.”
MarketsWJFW-TV

SEC says group illegally raised $2B in crypto offering

Washington - Federal regulators have accused a group of people of promoting a securities offering tied to digital currency that raised over $2 billion from retail investors without being properly registered. The promoters touted the benefits of investing in BitConnect's program, creating testimonial-style videos and publishing them on YouTube, sometimes...
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto Derivatives Firm Hxro Raises $15M From Macro Hedge Fund Commonwealth

Commonwealth is a global macro and real estate-focused hedge fund that includes veteran investors like Louis Bacon and Alan Howard. Commonwealth Chief Investment Officer Adam Fisher said the fund chose to invest because of Hxro’s plans to generate liquidity and a stronger market structure in the decentralized options market. The...
MarketsCoinDesk

Disruption in Tether’s Value Could Be Crypto Equivalent of ‘Breaking the Buck’: Former CFTC Chairman

In an opinion piece for Bloomberg published Monday, Massad compared the hypothetical occurrence of tether’s value falling below $1 with the Reserve Primary Fund “breaking the buck” in September 2008, the day after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy. The net asset value (NAV) of the $65 billion fund, which held Lehman commercial paper among its assets, fell below $1 a share, causing demand for withdrawals to escalate and prompting a run on money market funds in general.