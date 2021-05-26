3 tips from the Trevor Project on how employers can create a more accepting and inclusive work environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community
Over the course of the last year, College Recruiter has been seeking to help employers improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion by hiring more diverse candidates. Recently, we asked experts how employers can create a more inclusive and welcoming work environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Here are some tips and insights from Chris Bright of the The Trevor Project on how to do just that:www.collegerecruiter.com