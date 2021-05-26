newsbreak-logo
3 tips from the Trevor Project on how employers can create a more accepting and inclusive work environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the last year, College Recruiter has been seeking to help employers improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion by hiring more diverse candidates. Recently, we asked experts how employers can create a more inclusive and welcoming work environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Here are some tips and insights from Chris Bright of the The Trevor Project on how to do just that:

Relationship Advicebigeasymagazine.com

LGBTQ Dating and Relationship Advice To Succeed in the Online Environment

If you haven’t already succumbed to the allure of online dating sites, do you have friends who have? Perhaps they have outlined reasons why you should consider signing up to a site – 24/7 access, algorithms that will find compatible matches, secure communication channels, and so on? But there is more to ensuring you have a positive dating experience than simply uploading your details and hoping for the best. Here are some tips for you to follow, that will give you every chance of success.
MinoritiesPosted by
NBC News

‘More than a handout’: N.Y.C. to launch largest work program for LGBTQ youth

This summer, New York City will launch the nation’s largest and most comprehensive workforce development program for at-risk LGBTQ youth. NYC Unity Works, a $2.6 million initiative that will reach 90 participants over the next four years, is targeted at young adults ages 16 to 24 who are homeless or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Along with job training, it will provide educational opportunities, mental health services, paid internships and job placement, all with the goal of establishing long-term employment and a secure financial future.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Poll: LGBTQ kids find more acceptance online than at home

Almost 70% of LGBTQ youth polled in the annual mental health survey from the Trevor Project said they found more validation and community online than at home or school. Why it matters: The survey, a snapshot taken during the dark pandemic winter, shows how LGBTQ adolescents relied on online spaces for support. That need can also be a double-edged sword, as an overwhelming majority said social media had both positive and negative impacts on their mental health.
Family Relationshipstheundercoverrecruiter.com

4 Ways Employers Can Better Support Their Working Parents

For many of us, the pandemic brought with it a number of changes (and challenges) in the way we work. Notably, working parents probably suffered the most under the weight of additional pressures. Alongside the dual responsibility of childcare responsibilities and their job, they experienced incredibly long hours and, in some instances, managed under an employer who didn’t know how to support them through this new situation. As recruiters, we may have heard stories from our clients about how difficult it was to navigate this time with their working parents.
Cohasset, MAWicked Local

Cohasset Pride Project Promotes Inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ Community

Despite progress that has been made, some of Cohasset’s LGBTQIA+ residents experience ongoing challenges with diversity, equity and inclusion. In response to these issues, a group of Cohasset residents has formed the Cohasset Pride Project, whose mission is to make Cohasset a welcoming community for our LGBTQIA+ members. We intend to do this through educating our community around LGBTQIA+ issues, increasing awareness of and support for people in the LGBTQIA+ community and raising funds for organizations that advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.
Career Development & Advicebenefitspro.com

How to create a workplace that prioritizes inclusion and equity

As restrictions lift and companies begin to reopen their offices, many are turning to hybrid work as a tactical solution to satisfy the needs of employees who do not wish to return to the office full time. Hybrid workplaces have their advantages, but they are far from perfect (or easy to operate). It is critical that these companies set clear expectations to avoid ambiguity and foster an equal playing field for all employees, regardless of where the employees work.
Career Development & Advicebenefitspro.com

'A more human workplace:' How companies can improve their inclusion efforts

Among the unprecedented disruption businesses have faced over the past year, one positive light shone through: Their employees were able and ready to adapt and do what it took to keep lights on and businesses running. As a result, many employers have come to see their workforce in a new light, recognizing that the practices they’d relied on for years were in dire need of an update. And with businesses now in the midst of planning a return-to-office strategy, there’s no better time to revisit those practices.
Economycascadebusnews.com

How to Embrace a Hybrid Working Environment

There is no denying that the past 12 months have been very difficult for businesses. There are a lot of fresh trends that have emerged as a consequence of the pandemic. Some trends have also accelerated because of COVID-19. While some of these trends were there to begin with, they have been fast-tracked because of everything that we have all experienced.
Alameda, CAKQED

How Can We Create Safety and Justice for the AAPI Community?

Since the pandemic began, violence against Asian-Americans has skyrocketed. Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities are being blamed for the coronavirus, encouraged in part by politicians like former President Donald Trump who have used xenophobic and racist language like "China virus" or "Kung flu." Anti-Asian hate crimes grew nearly 150% in major US cities and those numbers are probably underreported as many folks don’t report what happened to the police.
MinoritiesHealthline

How Acceptance at Home Impacted LGBTQ+ Youth Health During the Pandemic

Every day during the pandemic, the Duron family, in lockdown together in Orange County, California, stuck to a routine: breakfast, a session of online learning and work, lunchtime and evening walks, dinner, and in their spare time, doing “more crafts than I ever thought possible,” recounted Lori Duron. The Durons...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Can We Step Up Our Diversity and Inclusion Effectiveness?

Do you find you’re struggling to make gains in the areas of diversity and inclusion? Are your plans first class, but your outcomes a little lacking and you’re not sure what steps to take next? While many of us know the incredible value of diversity and inclusion to our organizations, putting it into effective action can prove to be a little more difficult.
Career Development & Advicebanklesstimes.com

How to Create a Welcoming Environment For Your Interns

Interns get very nervous on their first day at work and it is understandable but making them comfortable by setting up processes to make them feel welcome is vital. Most interns are usually still in college and the internship is part of their course units, so they are only temporary staff for some months or a year. At the end of their internship, you may have identified some of them who are smart and diligent that you would want to retain. Creating a warm environment for your interns tells a lot to them about how you value your staff equally and this could make them want to come back in the future. What are some of the ways to create a warm and welcoming environment for your interns?
Jobsbanklesstimes.com

Creating the Ideal Working Environment: Tips and Ideas 

An ideal working environment is very important for any entrepreneur or freelancer. This is because it sets the pace for the mood, morale, and motivation for you and your employees. When you know you are waking up to work in a good environment, you find the inspiration to show up and the morale to be productive. Besides, an ideal working environment turns you into a happy and satisfied worker. This goes a long way in reducing work-related stress, which is important for your general well-being.