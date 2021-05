As Americans get older we can count on two things: more Americans will be cognitively impaired and losses to financial fraud will increase. According to a new Federal Trade Commission report, the average loss due to financial fraud to people over 80 is the highest of any loss due to financial fraud of any other age group. The median fraud to people over age 80 is $1300 and the incidence of fraud is 18%. Younger people report much higher incidences of financial fraud, 44% of 20 to 29 year old's report some financial fraud and their median loss is $324. The FTC reports the financial fraud by age but does not focus on the elderly losses.