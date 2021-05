Trevor Lawrence is now officially a problem for the Houston Texans, as he joins the AFC South in Jacksonville. For the Houston Texans and their fan base, the 2021 NFL Draft really begins tonight, with the 67th overall pick, the third pick of the third round. However, for most of the rest of the NFL, the draft festivities began last night with the first round of the draft. Five teams made big swings at changing their franchises' trajectory by taking quarterbacks, but there's no doubt, every franchise making a selection last night feels more hopeful about its future.