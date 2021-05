Use of telehealth in orthopedics varied among patients based on race or ethnicity, primary language and insurance type, according to published results. Andrew J. Schoenfeld, MD, MSc, and colleagues compared 1,760 new patients who received orthopedic care through outpatient telehealth between March 2020 and May 2020 with 9,296 patients who received in-person orthopedic care during the same period in 2019. Researchers considered patient self-reported race or ethnicity as the primary independent variable, and primary language and insurance status as secondary variables. Researchers performed unadjusted and multivariable adjusted analyses for the primary and secondary predictors using logistic regression, and also assessed interactions between race or ethnicity, primary language and insurance type.