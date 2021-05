Every so often, a lone software developer’s skills and dedication eventually gets noticed by some big company who then swoops up said developer, making an offer they almost can’t refuse. Every so often, however, that also means that the developer no longer has time or opportunity to work on the thing that earned them that fame. Sometimes, however, things get even trickier because of potential conflicts of interests, a situation that may face the Android rooting community now that Magisk’s developer is now working for Google.