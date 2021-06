Connie Bookman, founder and CEO of Pensacola nonprofit Pathways for Change, will take office July 1 as president of The Florida Bar Foundation. Bookman will be just the second non-lawyer to hold the position. A licensed clinical social worker, she founded Pathways for Change in 2005 to provide counseling, education, vocational training, and residential addiction treatment for those impacted by poverty and substance abuse. Pathways for Change is currently pivoting from daily program operations to a broader vision of assisting local agencies in eliminating homelessness. She earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Leo University and her masters in social work from Florida State University.