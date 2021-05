Chase Rice has revealed that the final chapter of his multi-part project, The Album, is officially set to arrive May 28th via BBR Music Group. Rice first surprised fans with The Album Part I in January 2020, releasing seven songs (including Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are”) with the promise of more to follow shortly thereafter. The Album Part II brought four additional songs, part of Rice’s desire to give fans new music more frequently than traditional album cycles allow. Available on all digital and streaming platforms on May 28th, the full project will include all 11 previously released songs in addition to “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (featuring Florida Georgia Line) and three brand new songs.