(BPT) - The digital health sector has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients, no longer able to engage with healthcare professionals in a face-to-face capacity, became more and more familiar with digital health platforms and telehealth as a means of communication and, in a sense, began to bring the hospital into the home. People have quickly adapted to the use of virtual appointments and remote monitoring, resulting in digital health becoming one of the leading ways for clinicians to interact with their patients. This adoption has been reflected in the substantial growth of the digital health market which was estimated to be worth approximately $120.2 billion in 2020 and is set to increase to $480.1 billion by the end of 2027, according to BlueWeave Consulting.