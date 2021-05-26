Mary Kaye Gillespie Scaggs, 57, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas, KY. Born on July 12, 1963, she was a daughter of Mary Lee Gillespie and the late Norman Gillespie. A 1982 graduate of Pendleton High School, Kaye worked as a teacher’s aid at Northern Elementary, where she impacted the lives of multiple teachers and students through her various roles. Kaye was the friendly face greeting every student as they arrived at school each day.