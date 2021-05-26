Cancel
Water Operator/Electric Groundperson

mounthorebwi.info
The Village of Mount Horeb / Mount Horeb Utilities, an innovative and progressive local government organization, is in search of a Water Operator / Electric Groundperson. This position maintains, repairs, and performs minor construction of water utility facilities, water mains, water valves, water wells, water towers, and water hydrants. This position also assists in performing a wide variety of maintenance, operation, and construction activities relating to electrical utilities under the supervision of a Journeyman linemen. Individuals in this position perform a wide variety of duties ranging from simple manual tasks to tasks involving the safe operation of motorized equipment, vehicles, and power tools.

