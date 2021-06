Her famous cookie dough cupcakes aren’t the only thing legendary about Jenny Hay, a devoted teacher and Navy veteran. Whether welcoming students into her cozy classroom with flexible seating, collaborating on a PBL or cross-curricular lesson, or delivering a professional development session, Jenny is a leader who is passionate about teamwork and building authentic relationships in the community. Connection, with some southern sweetness, is her signature strength. “It is these personal connections,” shared a colleague, “that inspire students to learn and achieve in Ms. Hay’s class.” What’s most remarkable is her ability to think beyond the four walls of the classroom. She empowers her students to believe in themselves as impactful game changers who can make a difference in this world.