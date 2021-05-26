Jones stellar in Dodgers debut
It was quite the chaotic and memorable day for Pendleton County native Nate Jones as he made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 21. The veteran righthander was called up by the club that signed him last week following his release from the Atlanta Braves and had little time to prepare for his outing as he was notified while in Albuquerque, NM, while still a member of the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, Oklahoma City Dodgers. Jones was told that he would be flown to California to join the big league club in San Francisco as they took on their arch rival the San Francisco Giants.www.falmouthoutlook.com