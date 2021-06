If it wasn’t for bad luck, Valtteri Bottas would have no luck at all. He must be starting to wonder whether he was born under a bad sign. At the Monaco Grand Prix things reached a new low. Running a creditable second behind Max Verstappen he was, for once, Mercedes’ only hope of victory and even a podium. For once, Lewis Hamilton – half a second down in qualifying and running a distant sixth – was not in Bottas’s league.