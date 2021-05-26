Ladycats wallop Bourbon County in shutout

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt was an impressive showing for the Pendleton County Ladycats as they delivered a lopsided 14-0 win at home over Bourbon County on May 19. Starting pitcher Kayley Bruener was nearly unhittable as she left the Lady Colonels without a hit until the fifth and final inning when Bourbon County singled with two outs. Bruener also allowed just two base runners to go with 11 strikeouts. She was also 3-3 at the plate with a triple and three RBI’s. Pendleton County notched 15 hits on the day as Olivia Verst, Logan Cooper, Maddy Musk and Raegan Carlisle all had multi-hit games and Sydney Manor tied for the team high with three runs driven in. Kylie Richardson also added two RBI’s. The team also welcomed back from injury Madison Verst, who had been sidelined for the past few weeks.

