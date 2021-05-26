Boston Properties Paying $300Mln for Manhattan’s 360 Park Ave. South

MUST SEE! Full brick & slate, covered front porch w/ recessed lighting. A large foyer & bright living area cheerfully welcomes you in. Entertainment-sized living room w/ hw floors & tons of natural light. Stunning kitchen w/ high end appliances, quartzite countertops, a plethora of white, soft-close custom cabinetry, huge island & gracious pantry that conveniently opens to the dining area which will surely be the family gathering space. Laundry room & drop zone conveniently located right off the kitchen w/ powder room & storage. Two luxurious primary suites on the first floor w/ walk-in closets & over the top bathrooms. Warm & comfortable family room downstairs offering amazing space for relaxing & entertaining. Two additional en suite bedrooms w/ luxurious bathrooms & walk-in closets. Rear outdoor hardscape w/ bench seating that will make you want to BBQ every night! Fenced rear yard & detached shed. Grounds & landscaping were designed to maximize the space & minimize the maintenance. Storage galore in the basement & attic. Amazing & convenient location w/i a short distance to all that RVA has to offer. 10 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT! Do not miss, will not last long!