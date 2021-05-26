Cancel
Real Estate

Boston Properties Paying $300Mln for Manhattan’s 360 Park Ave. South

crenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $664.01/sf, for 360 Park Ave. South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan. The Boston REIT is buying the...

crenews.com
#Manhattan#Park Ave#Reit#The Boston Reit
New York City, NYcommercialsearch.com

CenterPoint Properties Pays $117M for Bronx Logistics Facility

According to CommercialEdge data, the property last traded for a fraction of the current sale price. In a $116.5 million deal, CenterPoint Properties has purchased an urban logistics center at 1080 Leggett Ave., in New York City’s Bronx borough, from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Blumenfeld Development Group Ltd. JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction on behalf of the sellers.
Real Estatehomesandgardens.com

Joan Rivers' opulent Manhattan penthouse is currently on the market – look inside this 'haunted' property

The extravagant New York home of the late Joan Rivers has just entered the market – with an asking price of $38 million. Joan Rivers lived in the penthouse throughout the peak of her career as a comedian, author, actress, and television host. She was celebrated for her bold comedic persona, alongside her starring roles on The Joan Rivers Show and, most recently, the Fashion Police before her death in 2014. The apartment was sold later that year for $28 million.
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

City poised to sell property near park

Mount Airy officials appear on the verge of selling municipal property in the vicinity of the Westwood recreational and industrial parks, which will not affect the operation of those facilities. “It is just a wooded tract and I’m not aware it is currently being used for anything,” city Community Development...
Manistee County, MImanisteenews.com

Priester: Property was always intended for industrial park

I read with interest the John Veach letter to the editor on May 8, "Resident: City's master plan identifies motel site as commercial", about the proposed Hampton Inn and the comment about the misuse of the industrial park property. In the mid-1970s, a mid-state Realtor with close connections to a...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Park House’s Brick Façade Revealed at 500 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea, Manhattan

Façade work is progressing on Park House, an eight-story residential building at 500 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Alternately addressed as 197 Tenth Avenue, the 33,662-square-foot structure is designed by Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects and developed by Brantwood Capital, and will yield ten units and 1,959 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Compass is handling sales and marketing for the homes, which range from one- to four-bedroom units, including two duplex penthouses, with prices ranging from $2.65 million to $12 million. The property is located at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 22nd Street, a short distance from the High Line.
Sandusky, OHmultihousingnews.com

UMH Properties Pays $10M for Ohio Manufactured Homes

UMH Properties has spent $10.3 million for Bayshore Estates, a 206-site manufactured housing community in Sandusky, Ohio. According to public records, the property’s most recent owner was an entity connected to Parkbridge Investment Group. The company acquired the asset back in 2009 for $4.5 million. Located at 105 W. Shoreway...
Manhattan, NYInterior Design

Modern Lighting Transforms the Historic Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic changed all aspects of life, the Park Avenue Synagogue—a nearly 100-year-old facility in Manhattan's Upper East Side with Moorish Revival architectural details—underwent a renovation to bring in more dynamic and functional lighting. With ornate fixtures, high ceilings, and Adolph Gottlieb stained glass windows, the lighting design team from Nimblist aimed to highlight the structure's existing beauty while integrating technological advances.
Real Estatethexunewswire.com

3834 Hyde Park Ave

CHARMING STUDIO BLOCKS TO OAKLEY SQUARE - Available June 12, 2021 or sooner. Charming and large studio apartment on the lower level of a well maintained 9 unit building. Great location near Oakley Square, Hyde Park Square and Rookwood. This apartment features a good sized kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a breakfast nook big enough for a kitchen table off the kitchen! You even have your own private entrance. Large bedroom serves as the living room and bedroom with two closets. Tile flooring throughout apartment.
Texas Staterejournals.com

NewQuest Properties brokers retail deals in South Texas

NewQuest Properties has announced the following recent transactions across Texas:. Six Pines Investment LLC has purchased the 28,000-sf Riverstone Plaza on 3.48 acres at 4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land, to LJ Parkway LLC. Marc Peeler of NewQuest Properties represented the seller. Bob Yuanjie of Champions Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
Manhattan, NYUSA Today

Barry Diller builds "floating" park in Manhattan

A whimsical new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, four years after a fight between media mogul Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail it. The new park, called Little Island...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

4300 Park Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

MUST SEE! Full brick & slate, covered front porch w/ recessed lighting. A large foyer & bright living area cheerfully welcomes you in. Entertainment-sized living room w/ hw floors & tons of natural light. Stunning kitchen w/ high end appliances, quartzite countertops, a plethora of white, soft-close custom cabinetry, huge island & gracious pantry that conveniently opens to the dining area which will surely be the family gathering space. Laundry room & drop zone conveniently located right off the kitchen w/ powder room & storage. Two luxurious primary suites on the first floor w/ walk-in closets & over the top bathrooms. Warm & comfortable family room downstairs offering amazing space for relaxing & entertaining. Two additional en suite bedrooms w/ luxurious bathrooms & walk-in closets. Rear outdoor hardscape w/ bench seating that will make you want to BBQ every night! Fenced rear yard & detached shed. Grounds & landscaping were designed to maximize the space & minimize the maintenance. Storage galore in the basement & attic. Amazing & convenient location w/i a short distance to all that RVA has to offer. 10 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT! Do not miss, will not last long!
Hawthorne, NVkibskbov.com

Hawthorne’s Vacant Property Owners Will Pay Higher Fees

The Hawthorne, NV Utilities District announced that under an ordinance passed in 2006, homes and business owners that haven’t used water or sewer services in the last seven years, will have to install up-to-date water and sewer connections in order to re-activate their property. And they’ll be paying higher, current rates.
BusinessStamford Advocate

First Onsite Property Restoration Acquires Manhattan-Based Maxons Restoration

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, has acquired Maxons Restorations, Inc. (Maxons), a Manhattan-based emergency response and restoration services provider. This acquisition is part of First Onsite’s growth strategy and further expands the company’s geographic reach and service offerings in the Tri-State areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

Extra Trail Parking Proposed For Railroad Ave Entrance

Those who frequent the Linear Trail may have some extra parking to use when arriving for a day to spend in nature. At the Cheshire Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on May 10, plans for expanding the parking lot for the Farmington Canal Linear Trail at the Railroad Avenue entrance was proposed by the Department of Public Works. A public hearing will be held on June 28.
Lake County, INNWI.com

New hotel, office building coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing

A new hotel and office building are coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing development, located along an oxbow on the Little Calumet River. Home2 Suites by Hilton is building an $8 million multi-story hotel next to Byway Brewing at the mixed-used development southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway. Developer ATG Real Estate Development also is moving forward with plans to build a third office building that will complement its sister buildings at 2901 Carlson Drive and 2929 Carlson Drive.