Masons treat seniors

falmouthoutlook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senior class received a special treat this past week as the DeMoss Lodge No 220 Freedom & Accepted Mason’s served the class a delicious meal of hamburger, hot dogs, ribs, coleslaw, potato salad, chips and cookies. “The seniors were great! They were so gracious and thankful. This is the...

www.falmouthoutlook.com
