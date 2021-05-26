Masons treat seniors

I never thought I’d be that dog owner. You know, the one whose furry friend has an outfit for every holiday, who totes her pup around in her purse à la Legally Blonde. The good news is, I’m still not that kind of dog mom. I do, however, now make homemade sourdough dog treats. As anyone who has a sourdough starter at home will tell you, the supply of discard from regular feedings is endless, as is the guilt that comes with tossing it. The good news is, this stuff is both edible (it’s just fermented flour and water, after all!) and delicious. I’ve stirred it into brownies, my morning pancakes, and banana bread for a tangy upgrade. But it wasn’t until browsing the pet store for yet another bag of treats that I thought to share the discard-bounty with my dog. Now, I know what you’re thinking: “There’s no way I’m going to make dog treats from scratch. I barely have time to feed myself!” But hear me out. These snacks have a short ingredient list (in fact, you probably have everything you need in the kitchen right now), they prevent food waste, and the recipe makes a ton. Leave some of the treats out for now (stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days) and pack away the rest in the freezer for months, thawing as needed. These treats may not taste all that great to us humans (though you can certainly eat them if you want!), but my pup gives them two paws up.