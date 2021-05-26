newsbreak-logo
NASCAR wonders have you ever seen the rain? Madden sweeps Port Royal

Florence Speedway was back on the track this weekend and Josh Rice took first in the A Main followed by Trevor Landrum and Kody Evans. In the Modified feature Adam Stricker took the checkered flag with Brandon Green second and Brian Skaggs in third. May 29 will be Dollar Days as Hornets will run for $500 and the Ohio Valley Legend Cars Series will highlight the night. Gates open at 5:30 with Genral Admission $12. So get out and enjoy our local track.

Henry County, KYHenry County Local

HCHS track runs at OC Sundown meet

The Henry County Wildcats track team traveled to Buckner Thursday night for the Oldham County Sundown meet despite rainy weather. The Wildcats over came the conditions and long wait times to post several personal records (PRs), according to Coach Leah Klempner. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you...