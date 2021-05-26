newsbreak-logo
Pendleton County, KY

Ladycat Basketball Camp is back

 3 days ago

The Ladycats Basketball program is excited to bring back our Ladycat Youth Camp this year. The camp will feature interaction of current players alog beside future Ladycat campers. Throughout the camp we will work on fundamentals and basic basketball skills that the developing player needs to focus on to improve their talent level. Along with instruction, campers will compete in activities and games building upon basketball fundamentals and reinforcing the week of instruction. There will be an awards ceremony on the last day of camp in which parents are invited to come in and watch the ceremony. A snack and drink will be provided each day along with a Ladycat Camp t-shirt.

