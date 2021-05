Star Citizen is a multiplayer space simulator that has been the topic of much discussion due to its history of funding and its impending release. The developers, Cloud Imperium Games, have endeavored to provide the community with consistent levels of transparency through the production timeline and product development. Due to the developer’s continued efforts towards Star Citizen, the game has been receiving updates and Launch Week 2951 signals its largest in a while. Following the recent launch of Alpha 3.13 Underground Infamy Update, the developers now welcome pilots to the galaxy in Invictus Launch Week 2951. The event is intended to those in the Navy and other armed forces assisting with the UEE and players will see various showcases that are sure to dazzle as they fly through the galaxy.