Ricciardo struggles with the McLaren due to "special driving style"

By GPblog.com
gpblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Ricciardo has been a little lacklustre this season, unlike his teammate Lando Norris. The young Brit is usually faster than the veteran, but that has partly to do with the car says McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl. Ricciardo is clearly struggling with the car and where it seemed to go well in Spain, the Australian was invisible again in Monaco. The problem lies in a required driving style, which apparently is difficult to master.

