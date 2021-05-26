Cancel
Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion MBC grocery giveaway Friday

WacoTrib.com
 16 days ago

The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. The organization is distributing free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.

Waco, TXbaylor.edu

Baylor to Celebrate Summer Graduates in Return to the Ferrell Center

Change to morning ceremony will accommodate rising number of Ph.D. candidates. Media Contact: Lori Fogleman, Baylor University Media and Public Relations, 254-709-5959. WACO, Texas (June 10, 2021) – Baylor University will return commencement to the Ferrell Center to celebrate summer graduates during two in-person ceremonies Saturday, Aug. 14. In addition, the summer ceremonies will feature a change that reflects the University’s rising number of doctoral candidates and the University’s success as it pursues R1 recognition as a top Christian research university.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Westphalia Knights of Columbus sponsoring vet clinic

American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially size 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need. Clients who attend appointments and classes earn points to shop for new items in the Care Net Store.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco weighing emergency prep as use for $37M stimulus funding

Waco will look fund preparations for future emergency needs as it continues weighing possibilities for $37 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding headed to the city. The American Rescue Plan will send $350 billion to qualifying state, territorial, tribal and local governments, which can, broadly, use the money to pay for direct pandemic expenses or for future emergency management preparations. Because of their size, Waco and McLennan County qualified for payments automatically without having to apply. In addition to Waco's $37 million, the county is expecting about $49 million. Of the $350 billion, $20 billion is set aside for local governments serving a population of less than 50,000, which will have to apply for funding and receive it through the state government.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco summer camps return with smaller classes, high demand

Summer camp 2020 for many meant family activities and time largely inside and at home, because of COVID-19 restrictions — in other words, not summer camp at all. Thanks to relaxed restrictions and more people vaccinated against the disease, summer camps are back this year though generally smaller and with strong demand putting many on waiting lists.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Anniversary balloon release for men killed in Twin Peaks shootout

WACO, Texas – May 17, 2015. Six years ago, nine men died in the deadliest biker shootout in U.S. history. Yvonne Reeves comes back every year to the spot her son – Richard Jordan, II – took his last breath. “This is where he laid. Right here, that’s why,” Reeves...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Bellmead Walmart this weekend

WACO, Texas – Waco community organizations are joining the Department of State Health’s statewide effort to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccinations. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be at the Bellmead Walmart this Sunday. No appointment is necessary. The address is 1521 I-35 N. This four-hour event starts at noon. People...
Waco, TXeasttexasradio.com

Anniversary Of Waco Biker Melee at Twin Peaks

Six years ago today in Waco…..two biker gangs got into a shootout while police were in the area. The end result….nine dead, 18-wounded, 177 arrested and charges dropped on everyone. Dallas Lawyer Clint Broden, who represented one of the bikers, says the whole case was botched by police and prosecutors. He says the only hope for accountability lies in civil lawsuits that are still active. An investigation found that some of the bikers shot one another, police shot and killed several others.
Waco, TXKWTX

Waco: City looking for feedback on area trails

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’ve ever used the trails in and around Waco, the city wants to know your opinion. The parks and recreation department is running a survey as part of a city-wide master trails plan. Jonathan Cook, parks and recreation director, said they are looking at issues...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

$137K awarded in scholarships by Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $137,000 in scholarships to 36 Central Texas students for the 2020-21 academic year. This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships. On Thursday night, students and their families attended the organization’s Scholar...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Former Waco ISD Superintendent Marcus Nelson dies

Marcus Nelson, the former Waco Independent School District superintendent who was a strong advocate for students and teachers, died Saturday morning. Waco ISD Police Chief David Williams confirmed Nelson’s death Saturday evening but said he had no details about the cause of death or where Nelson was when he died.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

University High School quarterback dies after shooting at East Waco complex

Tydreun Felder, quarterback for University High School’s Trojan football team, died after a Friday night shooting at an East Waco apartment complex, Waco police confirmed Monday. Officer Garen Bynum said the Waco Police Department were called around 8:50 p.m. Friday to Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, after receiving a report...