Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion MBC grocery giveaway Friday
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. The organization is distributing free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.wacotrib.com