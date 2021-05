Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast. Flathead Beacon staff writer Andy Viano joins the show as a guest to talk a drastic rise in officer involved shootings in the Northwest Montana over the last year. Four separate confrontations involving law enforcement have ended in a shooting that left a suspect dead. So far no internal or criminal investigations have revealed any wrongdoing by law enforcement, but the four cases are reflected in a rise in officer-involved deaths statewide in recent years. You can delve into the details with Andy’s Flathead Beacon cover story.