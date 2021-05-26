newsbreak-logo
U.N. Security Council Calls for Release of Mali Officials

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday called for the "safe, immediate and unconditional release" of all officials detained in Mali by elements of the defence and security forces. The 15-member council also "urged the defence and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay"...

