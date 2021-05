This article is part of our series on Challenges to the Rule of Law in Times of Crisis. Read the series introduction at this link. America is back in business, and a significant part of its stock in trade is the use of military force. Syria knows as much after being hit by two consecutive administrations in the past four years. Whatever differences Donald Trump and Joe Biden may have in style, demeanour, rhetoric, and politics, when it comes to the use of force their international record so far looks very similar.