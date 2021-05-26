newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement in Windsor County, Vermont

claimspages.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE... NORTHEASTERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES... At 345 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pittsford, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Rutland, Woodstock, Barnard, Killington, Rutland City, Bethel, Stockbridge, Proctor, Pomfret, Chittenden, Bridgewater, Mendon, Pittsfield, West Rutland, Pittsford, Royalton, Woodstock Village, Ira, Hubbardton and Brandon. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

www.claimspages.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Bethel#Storm#Windsor County#Rutland City#West Rutland#Woodstock Village#Pittsfield#Mendon#Stockbridge#Killington#Royalton#Pittsford#Pomfret#Rutland#Bridgewater
Related
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Orange; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Rutland; Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Lamoille; Orange; Washington; Western Addison; Western Rutland; Windsor FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 32 to 36 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont and the Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.