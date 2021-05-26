newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Special Weather Statement in Ohio County, West Virginia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL GUERNSEY...NORTHERN BELMONT...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES... At 356 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles north of Barnesville, moving northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Martins Ferry... St. Clairsville... Cadiz... Warwood... Clearview... Tiltonsville... Yorkville... Hopedale... Flushing... Smithfield... Adena... Dillonvale... This includes Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 197 and 216.

Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Ohio StateIntelligencer

Ohio County Health Officials Report No New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

Ohio County got a welcome respite as the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reported no new cases in its Thursday night update. That kept the county’s totals at 4,400 positive cases and 90 deaths since the pandemic began. The Marshall County Health Department reported four new confirmed positive COVID cases and...
Marshall County, WVIntelligencer

Marshall County Falls to Orange on West Virginia COVID-19 Risk Map

Marshall County found itself, after days in pretty good shape, in the second-highest-risk category Sunday on the state’s COVID-19 alert map. Marshall County was orange on the Department of Health and Human Resources alert map, one of 12 orange counties on the Sunday map. Wirt and Nicholas counties were red, the highest-risk category, while 12 more were gold, eight more were yellow and 21 were green.
Ohio County, WVIntelligencer

Ohio County Prepping Youth Vaccination Plans

WHEELING — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-brand COVID-19 vaccine for use on children aged 12-15 earlier this week, leaving the door open for the Centers for Disease Control and state governments to sign off on its use as well. With approval from other federal and state...
Ohio StateIntelligencer

Hancock, Ohio Counties Green on Friday COVID-19 Risk Map

Two of the Northern Panhandle’s four counties were right where they wanted to be on Friday’s state COVID-19 alert map — sitting in the map’s safest category. Hancock and Ohio counties both were green, the safest category on the Department of Health and Human Resources alert map. Brooke County was yellow, the second-safest category, and Marshall County was gold, a rung below yellow on the chart.
Ohio County, WVIntelligencer

I-70 Paving Work Approaches Near Pennsylvania State Line

Motorists traveling Interstate 70 near the West Virginia Welcome Center in Ohio County can expect road resurfacing repairs to begin by next week near where the Tunnel Ridge mining company performed longwall mining beneath the area just a few months ago. According to West Virginia Division of Highways Area Engineer...
Ohio County, WVIntelligencer

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Reports 89th COVID-Related Death

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced another COVID-19-related death in its Thursday night update. That marked the 89th such death in the county since the pandemic began. The department also announced five new positive cases in the county, bringing that total to 4,368. The Marshall County Health Department announced four...
Ohio StateIntelligencer

Ohio County Reports 88th COVID-19 Death

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reported one new COVID-19-related death in its Tuesday night update, the 88th such death in the county since the pandemic began. That also marked the third COVID-related death the county had reported since last Wednesday. The department also announced seven new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, which brought that total to 4,354.
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Coming to West Virginia State Parks

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is getting the state parks system involved in the project to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Justice announced during his Friday briefing that free vaccination clinics are coming to all West Virginia state parks. The state will start with its highest-traffic parks before Memorial Day.