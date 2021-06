Though Dying Light 2 was pushed off for some time, Techland has been hard at work making the game the best they can for their fans. Since E3 2019, we at Cinelinx have been chomping at the bit just to hear more info on this game, in the recent Dev Q&A’s we have received a bit more information on the game. . .but it seems like we might finally be seeing a release date for the game!