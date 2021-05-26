AAPL After Hours: Apple Stock Nudged By Yields, MGM, Bitcoin

Apple stock had another unimpressive day of performance. AAPL shares were flat at the end of the trading day on Wednesday, May 26. The S&P 500 crossed the finish line up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%.

This is another edition of the Apple Maven's "AAPL After Hours". Below are some of the key topics of conversation that likely impacted Apple stock's price action on this hump day.

Apple news of the day

Lately, macroeconomic news have been swaying equity prices, probably more than anything else. Generally, indication that inflation and yields will continue to rise has been bearish, especially for tech and growth stocks. This Wednesday, anticipation of another strong print on jobless claims might have helped to push interest rates slightly higher, holding back AAPL shares.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report confirmed its intention to acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal is important for Apple, since the Cupertino company also fights for the spotlight in the increasingly competitive video streaming space. Being a top player in content production will likely require quite a bit of capital investments from Apple, if it is to become a match for the likes of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Amazon and Disney (DIS) - Get Report.

What does Apple and Bitcoin have in common? Not much – for now. Apple Insider caught an interesting job posting that suggests that the Cupertino company may start pushing harder on alternative payment initiatives, including cryptocurrencies, within the Apple Pay, Apple Wallet and even App Store businesses. As seen recently in the case of tech peer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Bitcoin-related news has the ability to push stock prices around. Will AAPL be next?

Key metrics on Apple stock

