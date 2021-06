Bill takes effect Sept. 26 unless opponents muster signatures to qualify it for a statewide election.Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill that sets storage requirements for firearms and bans holders of concealed-handgun licenses from bringing them into the Oregon Capitol and Portland International Airport passenger terminal. "Today, I am signing Senate Bill 554 with the hope that we can take another step forward to help spare more Oregon families from the grief of losing a loved one to gun violence," Brown said in a tweet announcing the signing on Tuesday, June 1. Paul Kemp was the brother-in-law of Steve...